Vizianagaram: Covid Care Centre for cops inaugurated

Vizianagaram: District police boss has initiated a measure to take care of the staff and their family members.

On Saturday SP B Rajakumari inaugurated a special Covid Care Centre for cops at the Police Training College here.

Speaking on the occasion, she said," A large number of police were infected by Covid as they discharged duties during recent elections to local bodies, regulate traffic on roads and take part in other duties. "Even we lost some of our colleagues including DSP J Paparao. So, now we have opened a care centre here to support the staff and family members. All facilities have been provided for female and male staff members," she said.

The centre has also been provided with 15 oxygen cylinders and an ambulance with modern facilities to shift patients in case of an emergency. If anybody from police families experience Covid symptoms they can visit the centre and avail services, the SP said.

Officers P Satyanarayana Rao, K Ramachandra Raju, P Anil Kumar and L Mohan Rao have participated in the programme.