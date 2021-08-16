Vizianagaram: Deputy CM Pushpa Sreevani calls for collective efforts for progress

Vizianagaram: Deputy Chief minister Pamula Pushpa Sreevani said that collective effort is needed for all-round progress of the district. She said that the coordination between bureaucracy and legislature is the backbone for development of the district. She hoisted the national flag in police parade grounds on the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday.

The Deputy CM appreciated the district administration for controlling Covid and protecting the public from the pandemic. She directed the medical staff and other departments to maintain the same spirit to avoid the spread of virus and stop the third wave.

"We are taking utmost care towards people and providing advanced medical facilities and implementing several welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Rythu Bharosa, Aasara and others for the families of downtrodden. We believe that these schemes would help these sections of people to develop to the next level," she said.

Pushpasreevani distributed appreciation certificates to 556 individuals, including officers and social service organisations who have delivered tremendous services during Covid.

Later, floats representing various departments passed through in the ground explaining the services of those wings.

R.Kurmanath, project officer, ITDA Parvathipuram also hoisted national flag and appealed to the people to maintain the spirit of our freedom fighters and work for the society.

S.Bhavana, Sub-collector also participated in the programme.

A.Suryakumari, collector hoisted flag in collector office. She said that every citizen should be cautious regarding third wave of Covid and especially parents and teachers should carefully watch the health condition of each student as the schools are going to be opened from Monday.

SP M Deepika, joint collectors GC Kishore, MP B Chandrasekhar, MLAs and other officers participated in the celebrations.