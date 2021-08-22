Vizianagaram : DIG LKV Ranga Rao appreciates cops for quick response

Vizianagaram : Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Visakha range LKV Ranga Rao appreciated the police officials who quickly responded to the call of Ramulamma who was set ablaze by her fiancé in Chowdawada village in Pusapatirega.

The victim alerted the police through Disha app on the late night of Thursday. Responding immediately to the call, Pusapatirega SI R Jayanthi, constable K Damodar Rao and home guard K Satyanarayana rushed to the spot within a few minutes in heavy rain and shifted the victim to the district hospital.

Director general of police (DGP) Gowtham Sawang recognised the quick response of police and directed DIG Ranga Rao to appreciate them. Hence Rangarao asked the SP M Deepika and DSP P Anil Kumar, who swung into action to arrest the accused Rambabu in less time, to come to his office at Vishakhapatnam.

DIG on Saturday, appreciated the services of SI, constable and home guard with merit certificates along with cash reward. DSP and SP were also appreciated by the DGP at his office in Visakhapatnam.

Later Ranga Rao said that police would be the first person to respond in any emergency and he added that women safety is the top priority. He appealed the public to avail the services of police, if they feel threatened.