Vizianagaram: District Administration mulls total lockdown for 2 weeks

Vizianagaram: The district administration is planning to impose complete lockdown for two weeks to check the spread of Covid-19. There has been a significant increase of positive cases during the past few days.



So, Collector M Hari Jawaharlal held a meeting with MLAs and discussed the issue. They proposed to shutdown the district completely to minimise the positive cases.

They thought that it's the only way to control the spread of virus. The Collector explained to the MLAs that imposing lockdown for two more weeks is the only way the check the virus and even he got huge number of calls from people to go for another lockdown.

So, the district officials along with people's representatives would meet again shortly and decide what to do. On the other hand, the district has received some more testing kits to further increase swab tests. Steps have been taken to arrange 800 beds atnodal office MIMS.

Marriages and Grihapraveshams (housewarming functions) are not being held now due to Aashadam but after few days those functions also would be performed a lot in villages and towns.

Unless the district administration keeps a vigil, the functions could turn into Covid spreading centres and the cases would go up significantly.

MLAs K Veerabhadra Swamy and A Jogarao have strongly appealed to the Collector to impose the lockdown strictly and ensure there are no violations of the Covid guidelines.

They said that they would support the administration in all aspects.