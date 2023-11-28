Vizianagaram: District officials gear up to conduct mega sports event

Vizianagaram: District administration is making arrangements for Aadudam Andhra, a mega sports event to be conducted across the district for 44 days starting from December 15. District collector S Nagalakshmi said on Monday that five sports competitions, kabaddi, kho-Kho, volleyball, cricket and ball badminton, will be conducted from ward level to mandal and district level under the supervision of sports teachers. The registrations will start from Tuesday.

All the men and women interested in these games can apply for the competitions and prove themselves. They will be given medals, certificates and even cash prizes. The teams can register their names for the events which would be held for five days in village level, 12 days in mandal level and five days at constituency level and seven days at district level.

The district, mandal level officers were instructed to coordinate with other departments and make the competitions a grand success. She released the posters for the event along with joint collector Mayur Ashok.