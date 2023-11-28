Live
- Vijayawada: Centre’s policies blamed for crisis in agri sector
- YouTube offers Playables to its premium subscribers; How to access
- Why TTD funds being diverted to Tirupati devpt, asks Dinakar
- Low pressure forms in Andaman, AP to receive rains for two days
- Vijayawada: Self-reliance in defence key to security
- CM launches state-level mega sports event ‘Adudam Andhra’
- VP calls Gandhiji a 'Mahapurush', Modi as 'Yugpurush' of last and present centuries
- Name the schemes stopped midway, Sajjala dares Oppn
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Nov 28
- AP youth invited to take part in India skills competition
Just In
Vizianagaram: District officials gear up to conduct mega sports event
Collector says Aadudam Andhra registrations will commence today
Vizianagaram: District administration is making arrangements for Aadudam Andhra, a mega sports event to be conducted across the district for 44 days starting from December 15. District collector S Nagalakshmi said on Monday that five sports competitions, kabaddi, kho-Kho, volleyball, cricket and ball badminton, will be conducted from ward level to mandal and district level under the supervision of sports teachers. The registrations will start from Tuesday.
All the men and women interested in these games can apply for the competitions and prove themselves. They will be given medals, certificates and even cash prizes. The teams can register their names for the events which would be held for five days in village level, 12 days in mandal level and five days at constituency level and seven days at district level.
The district, mandal level officers were instructed to coordinate with other departments and make the competitions a grand success. She released the posters for the event along with joint collector Mayur Ashok.