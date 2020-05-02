 Top
Vizianagaram: Dr PVG Raju's 96th birth anniversary celebrated

Vizianagaram: Dr PVG RajuMANSAS Chairperson Sanchaitha Gajapathi Raju plants a sapling on the premises of Fort in Vizianagaram on Friday to mark 96th birth anniversary of trust founder P V G Raju. Correspondent MANSAS Dr K V L Raju, Assistant Engineer PVN Raju, and Principal B.Ed. College Shaik Fathima also seen.
Vizianagaram: Founder of MANSAS Trust and the Statesman Dr P V G Raju's 96th birth anniversary was celebrated in a simple and modest way under strict adherence to the guidelines and measures of the Covid-19.

MANSAS Chairperson Sanchaitha Gajapathi Raju offered floral tributes to the statue of Dr PVG at MANSAS office in Fort, Vizianagaram.

On the occasion, she recalled the philanthropy and humanity of her grandfather and his noble objective of promoting holistic education to the young girls and boys of the country by establishing the MANSAS Trust.

She exerted that she will carry forward the vision of her grandfather and mentioned that in support of fighting against covid-19, 900 quarantine beds in the premises of MANSAS as well over 5000 sq. yards of MANSAS land in town for Rytu Bazaar are made available to district authorities.

Later she has taken up plantation in the precincts of Fort along with Correspondent MANSAS Dr K V L Raju, Assistant Engineer PVN Raju, and Principal B.Ed. College Shaik Fathima.

