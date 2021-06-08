Vizianagaram: Haribabu appointed District NSS Programme Officer

Vizianagaram: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada registrar Dr CH Satyanarayana appointed Haribabu Thammineni vice principal of Lendi College of Engineering, as district NSS programme officer for Vizianagaram.

The orders stated that the district programme officer would be required to assist the university coordinator in overseeing the performance of all NSS units within the University.

The management, principal and department heads of LendiCollege said that it is commendable that Haribabu, who has been a programme officer at the college level since its inception has been actively involved in social activities highlighting the leadership qualities of the students through this scheme and he has been nominated for several awards.