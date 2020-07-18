Vizianagaram: Here, resale of liquor source of income for some villagers

Vizianagaram: Reselling of liquor became a part time income source for the people of some villages here. The women along with men will stand in a queue line before liquor shop to purchase liquor. Later they would sell it to a nearby illegal buyer at higher price and later the buyer would resale it much higher in the evening. Both wife and husband are purchasing around 6 quarter bottles and selling them at a profit of Rs 70 on each one and earning around Rs 700 by standing in a queue line per an hour. This became a part time job for some people as other works like construction, transportation are stalled due to lockdown restrictions.



Actually the availability of liquor has come down in the state due to less number of wine shops. As a result, the boozers are forced to stand in a line at liquor shop to get it. Even some people who could not get it there are ready to pay higher price and purchasing from others. This scarcity became an opportunity for some people to earn something in this lockdown period. Some women and boys above the age of 18 years are standing in a line early in the morning and purchasing three quarter bottles at Rs.180 each and after closure of the shop, they are selling the bottle at Rs.250-300 each to some prospective buyers.

If a family members buy around nine bottles and sell at higher price, their income would be more than Rs 700 a day. As of now there are no other income sources in the villages as no agriculture works and construction works going on. So the downtrodden people are searching this type of income sources. A woman from Jami mandal stated "We have no other work to do now. Three of my family members are standing in line and purchasing nine bottles and selling at higher price to earn our income source."