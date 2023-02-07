Vizianagaram: Hostel students admitted in hospital

Vizianagaram: The girl students of BC welfare hostel at Kothavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram are admitted at hospitals with vomitings after consuming breakfast. This incident happened on Tuesday.

The hostel has 57 students of varius classes studying in the schools near by have consumed Pulihora as breakfast. But after few minutes around 15 students are suffered with vomitings and head reeling. The hostel administration has fushe them to Pendurthi, Kothavalasa and S.Kota hospitals for treatment.





Later they are gradually recovering and going back to hostel. The collector A.Suryakumari has directe K.Yashodhana Rao, district BC welfare officer to visit the hostel and find out the facts. He rushed to the hostel and hospitals and speaking with the doctors and ensuring steps for better care for the students.