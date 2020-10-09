Vizianagaram: Indian Air Force services to nation recalled

Korukonda (Vizianagaram): Indian Air Force Day was celebrated at Sainik School, Korukonda of Vizianagaram district with great zeal. On the occasion, Principal Colonel A M Kulkarni conveyed his best wishes to the Air Warriors. In an online assembly organised on the occasion, he explained the achievements of Indian Air Force, both during the period of aggressions and peace operations.



He recalled the way Indian Air Force was instrumental in victory during 1971 war against Pakistan and its effectiveness during the Kargil war. He exhorted the cadets to do well in their academics and don the uniform in Armed Forces to serve the nation.

The cadets spoke about the history of Indian Air Force, its participation in wars and operations and also the recent developments in IAF. Second Officer Dr K Jaya Prakash, the Associated NCC Officer, Air Wing, gave power point presentation covering various aspects and might of IAF and its service to the motherland. Wg Cdr CS Bhanuprakash, Vice Principal, an Air Force officer himself, spoke about the technological advancements in the mighty prowess of IAF, the force is poised to become a decisive game changer.

He urged the staff to contribute one of their children to the IAF to support it in true letter and spirits.