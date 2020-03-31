Vizianagaram JC inspects vegetable market, warns stern action against those who hike prices

Vizianagaram: The vendors at vegetable market shocked after knowing that s man stood in the line is not a customer but a district official. They later apologized and requested him to forgive them. After receiving a large number of complaints on price hike of vegetables, On Tuesday Joint collector KC Kishore Kumar visited the local vegetable market in the disguise of a farmer or a common man and inquired the price of various vegetables and found that the traders have increased the rate.

Later he called for a small meeting and warned that he won't accept such unlawful activities and threatened that he would take serious action on them.

He requested them to not to squeeze the customers in these hard days. Then the traders came to know that customer is not an ordinary man and he is an IAS officer and Joint collector. Finally, they appealed to him that they would not violate norms and cooperate with the public.