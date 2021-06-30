Vizianagaram: JNTU College of Engineering elevated as university

Vizianagaram: The JNTU College of Engineering, Vizianagaram branch, has been elevated as JNTU University. The decision to this effect was taken by the State Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Velagapudi on Wednesday.

The Cabinet has unanimously approved the proposal made by Minister Botcha Satyanarayana to upgrade the college into a university.

As of now it's being operated as a branch under JNTU, Kakinada. Henceforth the JNTU engineering college here would be considered as an autonomous university.

As of now the JNTU Vizianagaram has seven branches like computer science, electronics, communications, metallurgy, civil and mechanical engineering in both B Tech and M Tech courses. About 1800 students are studying here. It has 250 staff members.

Prof G Swamy Naidu, Principal of JNTU, Vizianagaram, speaking on the occasion said that the elevation of the college to the level of university would be a boon for the students and other colleges of the region. There are around 42 engineering colleges functioning in the three districts of North Andhra. Earlier, the students required going to Kakinada for various requirements but now they need not go there and all these colleges would come under the jurisdiction of the university in Vizianagaram.

New posts would be created and the reputation of the college would also improve significantly. New research projects also would come up here and even the Vizianagaram district also would also earn more fame through the technological university. Apart from all the above mentioned benefits, the students of this college would get more campus placements and they may get good salary packages, the Principal said.