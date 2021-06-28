Vizianagaram: Job calendar fails to reveal actual position of vacancies

Vizianagaram: Tension prevailed at the Collector's office as hundreds of students belonging to various unions like SFI, ABVI and AISF have staged dharna demanding jobs for the youth.

On Monday, the leaders of these student unions along with huge number of the students arrived at the Collector's office and tried to lay siege to the office. They have appealed the government to fill all the vacancies and provide employment to the educated youth.

They said the job calendar released by the State government failed to reveal the actual position of vacancies in different departments. It has also failed to clearly mention the total number of Group-1 and 2 posts which need to be filled up.

Earlier, the students organised a huge rally in the city and raised slogans against the government for misleading the students and unemployed youth.

The students tried to barge into the Collector's office, but they were stopped by the police who arrested them and shifted them to police station.