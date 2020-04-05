Vizianagaram: Joint Commissioner G C Kishore says no scarcity in supply of essentials

Vizianagaram: There is no scarcity in supply of essential commodities and the public need not worry to purchase them in bulk, stated Joint Collector G C Kishore.

Addressing the officials of various departments on Saturday here, he said we have to coordinate with each other and take steps for free flowing of those commodities.

The wholesale dealers and super stockists of various commodities also participated in the programme.

Kishore stated, "We have set up vegetable markets in various areas to minimise the contact between public. We are taking measures to get some commodities from other districts to meet the demand here. The division level officers should be in alert and take steps to control the black marketing and irregularities like price hiking. All the manufacturing units should bring into operational and run them with less staff."

District supply officer A Paparao was also present.