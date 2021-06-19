Vizianagaram: Kshatriya Parishad condemns Vijaysai Reddy's comments against Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram District Kshatriya Parishad has backed former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju in connection with MANSAS issue and announced that they would be with Ashok forever and protect his rights.

On Saturday members of the the Parishad spoke to the media and alleged that MP V Vijayasai Reddy and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy have been targeting Ashok's family and trying to defame the MANSAS Trust.

D Sankara Seeta Ramaraju, president of the Kshatriya Parishad, stated that the family of Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been serving the society without any blot and the allegations made by the ruling party and the State government were completely baseless and they can't be proven in courts.

"The leaders of the ruling party should know the history, facts and track record of the forefathers of Ashok Gajapathi Raju," they said. N Chanti Raju, KRK Raju and M Rangaraju have participated in the programme.