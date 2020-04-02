Vizianagaram: Migrant workers trek back to native place

Vizianagaram: Migrant workers from Vizianagaram district, who migrated to Vijayawada, Guntur and some other areas, returned to their native places. Both male and female workers from Valasa village under Pachipenta mandal trekked a long way before they were able to get a vehilce to return to their native place.

They were stranded at several places outside the district due to lockdown. As they were rendered jobless, they decided to return to their native places. As there was no transport, hey started walking on a long journey.

Their plight did not end with their arrival in Vizianagaram. They were forced to walk for 90 km from Vizianagaram to reach their native place. Salur Inspector of Police M Simhadrinaidu received the workers on their arrival and provided food to them.

They were confined in isolation at their homes.

One of the migrant workers K Narayana said, "We lost the hope of returning to our native place. We were left hungry for so many days."