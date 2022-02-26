Vizianagaram: Move to merge Mentada in new district opposed

Vizianagaram: The people of Mentada mandal under Salur Assembly constituency staged a dharna at the collector office urging the government to keep their mandal under Vizianagaram district instead of merging it in newly proposed Parvathipuram district.

A huge number of people arrived at the collectorate on Friday and handed over memorandums to ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Vellampalli Srinivas and P Pushpasreevani. They said that Mentada is just 30 km from Vizianagaram while it is 80 km away from Parvathipuram town.

"How can we reach there struggling through hills and forests? It takes three hours to reach Parvathipuram. We are habituated to go to Vizianagaram city for several needs like education, medical and other purposes. Suddenly we were brought under Parvathipuram district. It is unjust," they complained.

JAC chairman R Sanyasi Naidu, S Eswara Rao and others participated in the dharna.