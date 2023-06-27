Vizianagaram: Multi-dimensional approach needed to prevent drug abuse

Vizianagaram: Lendi Institute of Engineering organised a programme on Monday on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse to create awareness among the students.

K Nagamani, senior civil judge and DLSA secretary, shared her valuable insights, experiences, and expertise on the subject matter, emphasising the need for a multi-dimensional approach to prevent drug abuse and combat illicit trafficking.

She shed light on the legal implications, societal impact, and the role of various stakeholders in creating awareness and providing support to those affected by substance abuse.

G Durgayya, chairman, Permanent Lok Adalat for Public Utiltity Services, Vizianagaram, assistant public prosecutor Bellana Ravi, P Madhusudana Rao, chairman, P Srinivasa Rao, vice-chairman, K Siva Rama Krishna, secretary & correspondent, V V Rama Reddy, Principal and T Haribabu, vice-principal have attended the programme.

The speakers have advised the students not to get addicted to any vices and spoil their lives. The told the students that college days are meant for developing themselves in all aspects but not to destroy themselves with bad habits.