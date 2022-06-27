Vizianagaram: Municipality removes Anna Canteen tents

Bobbili (Vizianagaram): The municipal officials and staff of Bobbili have removed the tents and other arrangements made by the TDP leaders to distribute food to poor and needy through Anna Canteen.

The TDP leaders tried to stop the municipal staff but they didn't listen and removed the temporary arrangements made by Baby Naina, in-charge of TDP in Bobbili Assembly constituency.

Baby Naina, has started the canteen to supply food on his birthday (June 24) and it was planned to be continued further. The programme also attracted the attention of the local leaders and even they also started donating some funds to this free food distribution programme.

The TDP leaders proposed to operate another counter at Industrial growth centre too. However, on Monday the municipal staff arrived at the canteen centre at Bobbili and removed the tents and other arrangements made by the organisers.

During this attempt, the TDP leaders tried to obstruct the staff but they didn't listen and said that they won't allow tents and other arrangements on the municipal roads without prior permission.