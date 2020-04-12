Vizianagaram: Officials embarks on door-to-door survey to keep district coronavirus free

Vizianagaram: The district administration has conducted door-to-door survey to identify the persons with coronavirus symptoms.



Village and Ward volunteers, besides Asha workers and medical staff, such as ANMs, participated in the survey. The Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts are free from coronavirus.

But the district administration is not prepared to take any risk. That is why the administration embarked on door-to-door survey to ensure that the district is free from the virus. The health workers took the details of every individual covered during the survey and their health conditions. The individuals suffering from common cold and fever were covered. Around 10,972 volunteers, 2,588 Asha workers took part in the program and knocked on every door. This district has 6,99,218 households. The persons aged above 65 years, people fighting with blood pressure, cancer, tuberculosis, heart relates ailments and chronic diseases are specially identified and their details are mentioned separately. As per the survey around 2,140 persons in this district are considered as high-risk people. Steps were taken to monitor their health regularly.

District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal said "We have been monitoring the health of every individual and keeping an eye on them. If anybody is facing any trouble or inconvenience in breathing and symptoms like coughing can consult the doctor and take proper advice for a better life. As of now, we have sent 306 samples to the labs for tests and we got 172 results as negative and waiting for 134 samples. We are expecting that they will also test negative.