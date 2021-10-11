Vizianagaram: Officials facilitate online tickets for Pydithalli festival

Vizianagaram: The Endowments department and district administration have taken measures to put up Darshan tickets of Pydithalli temple online to avoid the rush during the Sirimanu Utsav. District Collector A Surya Kumari launched the online tickets portal in ward 48 on Sunday.

The officials also made arrangements for the public to purchase tickets at Ward Secretariat to reduce the rush at temple. Later collector advised the public to not to throng on the day of Sirimanu (Oct 19). Due to Covid-19, public are not allowed to witness the procession at the temple but are advised to watch it live on television as the local cable networks will telecast of the entire programme.