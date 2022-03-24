Vizianagaram: Optometry Day observed at Centurion University

Vizianagaram: Centurion University observed 'World Optometry Day' here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Prof GSN Raju, vice chancellor said green and leafy vegetables would help us to keep our eyes healthy and to improve eye vision.

Eyes are the most important organ and we should protect them. He advised the students to consume food, which has rich source of A, C, E, B2, B6, B9 to maintain good eyesight. Optometry has demand all over India and the students, who completed the course would get good job opportunities all over the world. The educational institutions could not produce the optometrists as per the demand.

India needs 1.15 lakhs of optometrists every year but, we are producing only 40,000 qualified students. Later, he unveiled a magazine on Optometry. Registrar PSV Ramana Rao, Dean R Pushpalatha and others were also present.