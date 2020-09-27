Vizianagaram police busts Gang of temple robbers, six arrested

Vizianagaram district police have arrested a gang involved in temple robberies in Visakhapatnam and Vijayanagaram districts. Police have identified the gang as having committed crimes in 27 temples in recent times. Mogilipalli Nagarjuna of Madhuravada Vambe Colony, Thota Veerababu, Marupalli Dhanaraju and six others have formed a gang and are committing thefts in temples.

It has become a habit for gang members to commit crimes by roaming on auto as there is only one auto. Vizianagaram district police have arrested the culprits who had recently vandalized hundis at a series of temples in Vizianagaram district.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Range DIG Kalidasa Rangarao said some were making provocative attempts based on a recent incident at temples. He urged the people not to believe such untruths and not to indulge in religious hatred if thefts take place in temples. Visakha Range DIG Kalidasa Venkata Rangarao suggested that some criminals were accustomed to committing thefts and that people should seek the cooperation of the police when a crime was committed.