Vizianagaram: Police lay road to tribal village

Salur (Vizianagaram): Following repeated requests by people of Eguva mengangi village of Salur mandal for laying of a road, about 270 cops under the leadership of additional SP S Suryachandra Rao and following the instructions of SP B Rajakumari, starting working on a Kaccha road and cleared bushes. They even filled the dents and pits with gravel.

The police noticed that locals of Eguva mengangi of Salur mandal were struggling with Kaccha road and they cant even walk through that dented way.

Following the service rendered by cops, the locals were surprised to see the widened road and felt happy. About 1,000 locals living in five villages got connected with each other.

People of Doyivara, Sirivara, Chilakamandangi and Tadiputtu are now happy as they can reach their villages easily by walk or by some other vehicles.

Around 1.5 kilometres of road was formed so far. SP B Rajakumari said that they would be always with public and they would work for the vulnerable people.

"We are not here to terrify people. Our cops are working for the welfare of people by taking part in Shramdan.

We will complete the rest of the road work also in coming few days with the support of the people," she said. Suryachandra Rao said that their officers K Nageswara Rao, K Appalanaidu and others played an active role in getting the work executed.