Vizianagaram: Priority to eco-friendly industries, points out Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Vizianagaram: Minister for industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the government was giving importance to setting up more industries, especially micro small and medium enterprises, which can be launched with less capital but provide employment to large number of people. "But at the same time, we will not ignore protection of environment and promoting companies and industries that are eco-friendly," he said.

The minister addressed a seminar on Ease of Doing business attended by various investors, industrialists and officials of several departments, connected with this concept here on Tuesday.

He said 30 skill development centres will be set up all over the state to produce skilled man power in various sectors. A skill development university will be established at Tirupati to enhance the skills of the youth since land, water, power and skilled manpower were essential to attract investors.

"Health, education and employment generation are our priorities and the companies, which were rejected or barred by other countries would not be allowed here. It means, the firms should have concern and responsible for environment also," he said.

Goutham Reddy said the number of micro industries in the district will be increased to 5,000 from 2,500 and 75 per cent of jobs would be given to local workers.

Reminding that the government as a matter of policy would purchase 25 per cent of the material for government constructions from the firms in the state only, he suggested that local investors start units to produce doors, windows, gates and other housing material in view of a massive housing programme going on in the state.

The minister said the government have to clear Rs 5,000 crore incentives to various industries which would be done in a phased manner. District collector M Harijawaharlal, MP B Chandrasekhar and others participated in the programme. Later, the minister cleared several doubts raised by the industrialists.