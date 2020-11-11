Vizianagaram: Privatisation of MR College opposed

Vizianagaram: Tension prevailed at Fort here as huge number of SFI representatives tried to lay seize to the office of MANSAS Trust opposing the privatisation of MR College. The police have obstructed the students from entering into MANSAS office , which is inside the fort.

They were dragged on to the road and shifted to police staion in auto-rickshaws. The students in huge number tried to rush into Maharaja Alak Narayan Society for Arts and Science (MANSAS and tried to stage dharna in front of the office but the police prevented them from doing so.

The students have been arrested and sent to One Town police station Bheesetti Babjee, district president of Lok Satta, has condemned the arrests and stated that it is undemocratic and everybody has a right to express their opinion on issues concerning people.

On the other side, the TDP has started a signature campaign "Save Mansas-Save MR College.'. A large number of TDP leaders, alumni of the college and, common people signed on a board and extended their support to the campaign.