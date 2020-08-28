Vizianagaram: Provide road facility to every hilltop village, ITDA PO told

Vizianagaram: Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani instructed the government officials especially project officer of ITDA Parvathipuram to concentrate on hilltop areas and look into the issues the people were facing there.



New project officer (PO) of the ITDA R Kurmanath met the Deputy Chief Minister at her residence here on Friday.

She directed the PO to provide road facilities to every hilltop village with the funds available. "We have sanctioned funds for the roads to be laid to remote areas in Parvathipuram area. The remaining areas also should be identified and proposals should be sent to provide road connectivity.

All the pregnant women in the tribal and remote areas should be admitted at pregnant women hostel or to the hospitals for safe delivery.

She referred to village Kodama in Salur area, where the locals laid the road with Shramadan and instructed the officer to see that such incident do not recur.

Pushpasreevani told the project officer to visit every remote village and take steps to solve the local problems as soon as possible.