Vizianagaram: Raghu Raju files nomination for MLC post

I Raghu Raju submitting nomination papers to Returning Officer and Joint Collector GC Kishore in Vizianagaram on Monday
Highlights

Indukuri Raghuraju from Vizianagaram district has filed his nomination to contest for Legislative Council.

Vizianagaram: Indukuri Raghuraju from Vizianagaram district has filed his nomination to contest for Legislative Council. He submitted his nomination papers to returning officer, joint collector GC Kishore on Monday. Later the joint collector verified the papers. Many ZPTC members, MPPs, MLAs K.Srinivasa Rao, B.Appalanaidu, B.Appalanarasaiah and ZP chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao accompanied him.

Speaking on the occasion, Majji Srinivasa Rao said that it is an opportunity for Raghuraju to serve the society and he thanked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving an opportunity to Raghuraju.

