Vizianagaram: Remote areas soon to have medical support

Vizianagaram: Family physician concept is going to be implemented from October 21 on pilot basis in Parvathipuram district. Under the concept a team consisting one Medical Officer, ANM, Mid-Level Health Provider (MLHP) and 104 Vehicle will visit each and every village as per the schedule. In the morning session the team will conduct out patients (OP) session and in the afternoon go round each and every household specially to examine pregnant women and the persons who are bed-ridden.

The team will visit schools and Anganwadi Centres to check health issues of the children. Health awareness among tribals is less therefore for any illness, it is rare to approach a doctor. Even though they want to visit a hospital, transport is a big issue. The concept is good especially in tribal and remote areas in all the aspects. As it includes to provide awareness among public on health issues - communicable and non-communicable diseases, some change may be seen in the coming days in maintenance of hygiene, sanitation etc.,

State Nodal Officer Dr P Nageswar Rao had already visited and supervised the arrangements. Medicines and other needy items are kept ready even at YSR Health Clinics at village level. The staff are mapped Primary Health Centre wise and Village Secretariat wise. The programme is going to be executed under 281 Dr YSR Health Clinics in the district. There are 15 - 104 vehicles. Needed 74 doctors of which 67 doctors are available and the remaining are being adjusted from CHCs and PUHC units on temporary basis besides 257 MLHPs. Dr Bagadi Jagannaadha Rao, DMHO said that the patients need not worry about medical facilities and they can have every support at their door steps.