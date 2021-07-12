Vizianagaram: Rs 1.5 crore ganja seized, 3 arrested

Vizianagaram: The police seized 3 tonnes of ganja, worth approximately Rs1.5 crores while being transported to New Delhi and arrested three persons.

According to the SP B Raja Kumari, on a tip off they started vehicle search vehicles and caught van at Y-Junction in Vizianagaram rural police station limits on Sunday.

The SP said that driver Aravind Kumar and cleaner Satyaban Singh went to Berhampur with a load of chairs on July 4. After unloading the chairs, they went to Similiguda to meet Bharat Singh and from there they went to an interior place with the Eicher van and loaded three tones of ganja. After loading the ganja they covered it with ginger load to smuggle it to New Delhi.

In the meanwhile, Vizianagaram rural police who were conducting a vehicle check at Y-Junction on Sunday, suspected the van. When they inspected the van, they found three tonnes of ganja under the ginger load.

The police seized the ganja along with the van and arrested the accused. The SP Rajakumari said that a case is registered, and investigation is on.