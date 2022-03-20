Vizianagaram: Spain couple adopts orphan girl

Vizianagaram: A Spanish couple adopted a three-year-old orphan girl from Vizianagaram Sishugruha as per Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) guidelines.

District collector A Surya Kumari on Saturday handed over the girl to the Spanish couple, Isreal Moreno and Cristina Lasterra, in the presence of ICDS PD M Rajeswari, APD B Lavanya and DCPO Laxmi at her office.

District women and child welfare officials found 10-day-old abandoned girl and sent her to Sishugruha in 2019.

District child protection officer K Laxmi said, "A Spanish couple has applied for adoption of a girl child through online in Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). I hope she will get a good life in Spain with new parents."