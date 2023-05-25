Vizianagaram stands 1st in providing more working days

Vizianagaram: The district stood first among all districts in India in providing jobs to MGNREGA card holders. The district is providing work to around 2.5 lakh people.

As per the target given by the government, the district has to provide 90.03,000 working days for the job card holders in the district by end of May 2023 and the district achieved 81.40 per cent of the target by providing 73,28,000 working days.

The district has 3.82 lakh of job cards and round 6.07 lakh workers have been enrolled in the scheme. As many as 2.5 lakh workers are taking part in the programme and getting wages daily. The share of SC, ST communities also increased.

Official visited villages and sensitised ST communities and explained the importance and how the MGNREGA is helpful to gain food and wages in their own villages.

Later, the percentage of ST representation reached 68 per cent from 20 per cent. Apart from this, the district got first rank in connection with National mobile monitoring system (NMOS) to register the attendance of the job card holders. Average wage of job card holder increased to Rs 244 per day and workers have received Rs 170 crores wages in current financial year.

Collector S Nagalakshami said the MGNREGA is a good program for rural population to get good income in their native villages without going far.