Vizianagaram TDP president says TDP will come to power in next elections

Vizianagaram District President of the Telugu Desam Party, Kimidi Nagarjuna, expressed confidence in the party's formation of government in the upcoming elections. He mentioned that several members of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) from Nagarjun joined the Telugu Desam Party, including former Sarpanch Shiruvuri Venkatapathy Raju (Nani) of Merakamudidam Mandal Somalingapuram village, Vasu Devaraju, Krishna Murthy Raju, Penumatsa Ramana Raju, Mudunuru Ramurthy Raju, Sankalapalli Krishna Murthy Raju, Rama Raju, Pandraoki Veeram Naidu, Gorle Satyam, and Sattaru Suryanarayan.

Nagarjuna expressed his dissatisfaction with the current YSRCP government, stating that there has been no progress in the last four and a half years and that various sections of society, including employees, workers, youth, unemployed individuals, and farmers, are discontented. He predicted that the Telugu Desam Party will win seven assembly seats and one MP seat within the Vizianagaram Parliament seat in the upcoming election.

He called upon all party members to prepare for the elections, and the program was attended by former MP Thaddi Sanyasinayudu, Rauthu Kamunayudu, Paila Balaram, Dannan Rama Chandradu, Kenguva Dhanunjay, and Mandal Rama.