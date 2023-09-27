Vizianagaram: Teachers told to adopt students for best results

Vizianagaram:Collector S Nagalakshmi visited the ZP high school at Pittada in Mentada mandal and instructed the teachers to adopt the students to attain good results in public examinations. She interacted with the students and enquired about the quality of midday meals.

She told them to be serious on education and try to get good scores in public examinations.

She told the teachers to adopt a minimum of five students each and monitor their progress and how they are doing in studies, guiding them to achieving good marks. “Don’t allow the students to take leaves often unless they have important work and put serious efforts on education as annual examinations are fast approaching,” she said.

The collector also tasted the midday meals food in the school.