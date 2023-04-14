Vizianagaram : Three-day workshop at SITAM concludes

Vizianagaram : As part of three-day workshop on " Grammarthon," a certificate award ceremony was held at SITAM on Thursday.

Huizhong Yang, Bodhi Jade Ltd, Canada, Siva Kumar Varma, Entrepreneur from Canada appreciated the students for taking part in the workshop with more enthusiasm and eager to learn the new skills, knowledge and technology updates.

Yang, Addressing the students, Yang said that English is the most widely spoken language around the world. She said that a good knowledge of English guides us to travel around the globe.

The language fills the gap between countries and offers everyone the possibility of attaining wide exposure. Students, who participated in the quiz during the three days of workshop were awarded a Certificate of Appreciation.

Dr M Sashibhushana Rao, Director, SITAM said that the adoption of the English language as the source of communication has resulted in increasing international relationships. Dr D V Ramamurthy, Principal, SITAM, Dr Y Narendra Kumar, Dean R&D, and others were present.