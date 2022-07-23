Vizianagaram tops in aspirational districts

Vizianagaram: With the efforts made by the various departments under the leadership of the district collector A Surya Kumari, the district secured first rank among 112 districts all over the country for attaining good results in concerned sectors.

The district secured first rank for undertaking the works of housing and roads for the month of May-2022. Rakesh Ranjan, mission director of aspirational districts has written a letter to Sameer Sharma, Chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh appreciating the district administration for concentrating on such sectors and working with complete efforts to enhance the standards in the fields.

Undertaking of Jagananna colonies aiming to providing housing facility to common man and completing Pradhan Mantri Grameena Sadak Yojana to lay roads to villages are the two programmes are taken by the district administration and attained good results.

The collector said the collective efforts made by various departments have brought such good result and they would continue the spirit in future.