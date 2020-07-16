Vizianagaram: Traders observe lockdown in four municipalities

Vizianagaram: The traders associations in the district have come to an understanding and extending their support to government by closing their shops and business establishments completely for six days in first phase and ten days in second phase to control the spreading of coronavirus in the district.

All the traders' unions, chamber of commerce of four municipalities in Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Salur and Parvathipuram have come forward to complete closure of their shops and malls. In the first phase, the complete lockdown would be from July 16 to July 21 and in second phase from August 1 to August 10.

The district administration has met with the associations twice and convinced them to close shops and follow complete lockdown to reduce the growing number of positive cases. As per the commitment given in the meeting, the district went under the umbrella of lockdown and no shop is opened.

SP B Rajakumari stated "We are ensuring steps to follow every trader and every citizen should stay in home and not to come out. This is a good decision taken by our traders to reduce the mobility of public and it would definitely fetch good results."