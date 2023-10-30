Vizianagaram train accident: Track restoration works underway at a brisk pace

VIZIANAGARAM: The track restoration work is underway following the train accident in Vizianagaram. The crushed coaches are being removed with the assistance of large machines, including a Bahubali crane brought from Visakhapatnam.

As many as eleven coaches of the Palasa passenger train have been relocated to Alamanda station, while nine coaches of the Rayagada passenger train have been moved to Kantakapalli station

Meanwhile, the relief efforts are ongoing, with seven teams working tirelessly since 9 pm on Sunday. The personnel from South Central Railway, Waltair, and East Coast Railway, as well as teams from NDRF and RPF, among other departments, are actively involved in the relief operations.

Two ambulances have been stationed at the scene, and the police are ensuring that people are not allowed near the area for safety reasons.

CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy will be visiting Kothavalasa of Vizianagaram district where the gruesome train accident occurred last night. He will hold a meeting with the officials, rescue teams at the spot of the accident and later he will move to Vizianagaram to console the passengers who are under treatment.