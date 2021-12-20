Vizianagaram: Unidentified miscreants kill watchman at liquor shop

Vizianagaram: In an unfortunate incident, a man who was on watchman duty for a government-run liquor shop instead of his nephew was murdered in Narava village of Gantyada mandal late on Sunday night.

According to the information, the deceased was identified as S Appala Naidu from the same village.

He was on temporary duty as a watchman at the liquor shop and as a substitute to his nephew G Adinarayana. According to police, Adinarayana was working as a watchman in government-run liquor shop in Narava village.

Due to personal reasons, he count not attend duty on Sunday night and instead asked his maternal uncle Appala Naidu to do the duty. On noticing the dead body on Monday morning, locals informed the police who rushed to the spot.

They found that the shutter of the liquor shop was kept open and 93 liquor bottles worth of Rs 16,960 from the shop were missing.

However, Rs 5 lakh in the cash box was safe. Police suspected that unknown miscreants might have killed Appala Naidu and decamped with the liquor bottles.