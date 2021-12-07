Vizianagaram: Veggie prices ease, providing much-needed relief to consumers

Vizianagaram: The consumers are feeling happy now as prices of vegetables have shown a downward trend and on an average decreased to Rs 50 per kg from an earlier Rs 100 per kg.

The dipping temperatures are favourable for horticulture crops - fruits and vegetables. These are harvested in the month of December.

Tomatoes, brinjal, beans and cauliflower were sold at Rs.100 per kg during the month of Karthikam but now the demand for these vegetables has gone down and there has been a rise in demand for non-vegetarian items like luke chicken and fish. So, finally the price of vegetables has come down. The farmers of Maradam village in Vizianagaram district grow leafy vegetables along with cauliflower in a huge way. They sell cauliflower at Station Road at Rs 10 for small flower and the bigger one is available at a price of Rs 15 to Rs 20. Even the hoteliers and catering contractors are buying the flowers and supplying various dishes like Gobi Masala and Gobi Manchuria along with other attractive food items. K Narayanamma, a small vendor, said the production is high in the past few days and hence they were selling it at low price.

Even the price of tomatoes has also come down and is available at Rs 45-50 per kg at open market and in Rythu Bazaars it is available at a much lesser price. Vegetables like brinjal, ridge gourd and beans are also available at Rs 50 per kg. Anyhow, it's a big relief for the consumers, who paid abnormal price for the veggies during the last three months.