Vizianagaram: Workers in unorganised sector badly hit by lockdown

Vizianagaram: The lockdown situation for the past few days has strongly affected the lives of the common people, especially daily earning people.



The workers of unorganised sector like automobile mechanics, auto-drivers, electricians, push-cart vendors, hotel staff, construction workers and housemaids who generally depend upon daily income are now facing problems They are without work over a week now as the entire nation is currently observing a 21-day lockdown and people are confined to their homes only. As the shops and business establishments are closed, workers of unorganised sector have lost their jobs and daily wages.

So far, they have managed with buffer stock of grains and money they saved earlier. But they may find the going tough in the coming days.

K Srinivas, a two-wheeler mechanic at music college area, says, "Generally I earn Rs 700 to Rs 1,000 per day but now I didn't open my shed for the past 10 days and I have spent all my savings. How can I feed my family. Its very difficult to be in the same situation for few more days. I could not get hand loan even from my friends as they too didn't have any work and income," he expressed concern.

Generally the house maids get some food, tea and coffee at their master's house. But now the maids have been asked not to come for work following the outbreak of coronavirus. Thus the maids will be deprived of monthly salary and daily food.

P Lalitha, a maid at Naidu Colony says, "Currently we are adjusting with some rice at my home. But we fear of starvation in future. All the house owners, where I am working have asked me not to come till the situation comes under control."

All the construction works have been stopped and thousands of workers have lost their jobs and returned to their native villages. P Ramesh, a masoni working under a building contractor says, "I have no work as all the projects are stopped. We are finding it difficult to procure essentials like rice other essential commodities. I am experiencing very difficult period."

K Sridevi, a housewife says, "We have asked the maid not to come for work. I helped her with some grains and money to feed her family."

She expresses fear that it will be very difficult even for middleclass when there is no activity in the country and no income generation. "It seems the situation would be very difficult for every middleclass family," she says.

Now poor and lower middle class families are struggling to maintain their families and waiting for the withdrawal of lockdown and normalcy is restored.