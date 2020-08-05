Vizianagaram: World Vision distributes protective gear to cops

Vizianagaram: World Vision, a non-governmental organisation has extended its support to police staff, who are putting their unfired efforts to control the spread of virus.



On Tuesday they handed over 1,000 face shields, 1,000 pairs of hand gloves and 500 sanitiser bottles to District Police Office, according to Pattapu Shyam Babu, the program manager of World Vision.

SP B Raja Kumari has received the material and appreciated the organisation for supporting them in many ways so far. She appealed to philanthropists to extend support to the poor and needy during the current crisis period.

CI K Mangaveni pointed out that the NGO was extending support to the disabled and poor households with ration and also those who need medical help.

Member of AP State Child Rights Protection Committee Dr.Kesali Apparao said these protective material was very useful as the police are working at frontline in serving patients and are getting exposed to coronavirus while performing their duties. DSPs P Veeranjaneya Reddy and B Seshadri also participated in the programme.