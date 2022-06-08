Vizianagaram: Yantra Seva tractors distributed

Vizianagaram: Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP government is giving top priority to the farmers and supporting the farming community in all ways. On Tuesday, he distributed 212 tractors and other farm equipment under YSR Yantra Seva worth Rs 18.27 crores and later addressed the farmers, who attended the programme at Ananda Gajapathi auditorium.

He advised farmers to avail these tractors and other equipment for the benefit of the agriculture sector and not to misuse them and not create disputes among the farmers.

"We are supporting farmers with welfare scheme like Rythu Bharosa and supplying seeds and fertilisers," he said. All the RBKs would help farmers and provide every service. Around 41,000 quintals of paddy seed would be made available for the coming Kharif. MP B Chandrasekhar, Collector A Surya Kumari and others were also present.

In Parvathipuram Manyam district around 94 tractors and one harvester was distributed by the Deputy Chief Minister P Rajanna Dora.

Later, he said that farmers should approach with proper proposals and get the tractors and other equipment with huge subsidy and even they can get the bank loans too.

The farmers are advised to utilise the machines without any partiality and the services of those tractors and others would be made available for everyone. Collector Nishanth Kumar and others were also present.