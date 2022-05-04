Vizianagaram: YSR's statue disfigured

Vizianagaram: Tension prevailed in Krishnapallli village of Parvathipuram after a person disfigured statue of late chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

The local YSRCP sympathisers tried to stop him, but he resisted.

They thrashed him and restrained him from dragging the statue on the road. MLA Joga Rao visited the place and enquired about incident with local leaders.

On receiving the information, police reached the spot.

The person is identified as Chanti of Gopalapuram village in Parvathipuram mandal. Later, the MLA instructed the cadres to reinstall the statue as soon as possible.