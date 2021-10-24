Vizianagaram: ZP vice chairperson Ambati Anil Kumar dies of cardiac arrest

Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad vice chairperson Ambati Anil Kumar, who assumed charge recently has breathed his last in early hours of Saturday, due to cardiac arrest.

Ambati Anil Kumar (30), contested in ZPTC election as YSRCP candidate and won in Saluru. Later, he was elected Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad vice chairperson and recently taken the oath.

He suffered cardiac arrest and breathed his last on Friday night.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, ZP chairperson Chinna Srinu and others expressed their condolences.