VMC earns revenue of ₹160 cr

Vijayawada : Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said the civic body is taking up various developmental works with the VMC funds and 15th Finance Commission grants.

She said she was hopeful of completing the works as per the prescribed time. She said VMC corporators, officials, local MLAs and the MP are taking part in the all-round development of the city. She said the civic body is trying to reach target of 100 per cent on the collection of taxes likeproperty tax, water tap connection charges, VLT and others.

Addressing the media at the Mayor’s chamber, Bhagyalakshmi said the VMC has taken up infrastructure development works like laying roads, construction of drains, development of parks and taking steps to maintain hygiene. She said that the VMC was getting awards every year from the Central government under the Swachh Bharat Mission. She exuded confidence of winning the award for the year 2024 also. “VMC has collected taxes to the tune of Rs 160.23 crore so far in this financial year,” the Mayor said.

She informed that the VMC collected house tax of Rs 109.24 crore, VLT tax of Rs 9.80 crore, water tax of Rs 18.46 crore, sewerage tax of Rs 11 crore and water meter charges of Rs 6.59 crore.

The Mayor is hopeful of reaching the targets by the end of financial year 2024-25. She said special emphasis was given on maintenance of hygiene and garbage was being sent to the dumping yards located at Nayudupeta. She said the VMC staff members were working with dedication to maintain the city clean and developing the parks. She said development works were taken up in three circles of the city and was hopeful of completing the works as per the prescribed time. Mayor said the VMC has 2,18,531 property tax assessments, 15,097 VLT assessments, 1,18,663 water tax assessments and 1,05,993 sewerage assessments. She said the Town Planning department of the VMC was giving permissions for construction of houses and clearing the applications. She said the VMC has taken up development works of UGD, road under bridges and developing infrastructure and greenery in the parks. She said the development works were taken up with the tax collected by the VMC, 15th Finance Commission grants and other funds allocated by State and Central governments.