VMC teacher gets doctorate from Osmania University

Vijayawada: Razia Sultana, who is working as School Assistant (Social) in APJ Abdul Kalam Municipal corporation high school here received the doctorate from Osmania University.
She received the doctorate from ISRO chairman Dr V Narayanan at the 84th Convocation held at the Osmania University on Wednesday. She presented the thesis on short stories and literacy criticism. She did the Ph D under the guidance of Osmania university professor Dr MA Mueed Javed. Razia emphasised the need for women empowerment through education and expressed happiness on getting the Ph.D.
She is extremely fond of Urdu language and encourages students to learn it. She studied in VMC schools in Vijayawada in Urdu medium and did her Intermediate in AC College, Guntur. She did Degree from Dr BR Ambedkar Open University and B.Ed from Moulana Azad University Hyderabad in Urdu medium.
She joined the teaching profession in Vijayawada Municipal corporation schools in 2000 and got promotion as the School assistant recently and joined the APJ Abdul Kalam VMC high school. Before that she worked as the HM at the Primary school in Poornanandam Pet, Vijayawada.
VMC teachers and Riasati Urdu Teachers Association leaders Sk Imam Basha, Shaik Iqbal Pasha, Musthaq Ahmed, Syed Hafeez, Mohammed Hussain and others congratulated Razia Sultana.