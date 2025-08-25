Voice people’s concerns, YSRCP leaders told

Guntur: YSRCP state coordinator Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy underscored the commanding role of district general secretaries in building strong foundations for the party.

He said, “this is not just a position but a responsibility. You must strengthen committees from mandal to village level, coordinate with district presidents, and prepare to face elections any time with full force,”

Addressing a meeting held at the YSRCP Central Office on Sunday, he urged district general secretaries representing activity, media-social media, organisational, affiliated wings, and legal cells to act as “commanders” of the party in their districts in which party state general secretaries Leela Appi Reddy and Pudi Srihari, SC Cell President TJR Sudhakar Babu, Legal Cell President M Manohar Reddy, and other senior leaders participated.

Reddy reminds leaders that YSRCP’s strength lies in teamwork and ownership.

“Our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has earned the trust of millions through visionary governance. It is your duty to take this message to the people and stand as their voice,” he stressed.

He lashed out at the coalition government, accusing it of deceiving people with false promises like ‘Super Six,’ bankrupting the state, neglecting farmers, and indulging in unchecked corruption and anarchy. “Chandrababu Naidu has become the embodiment of lies. While Jagan strengthened institutions, he is dismantling them. Their mafia-style governance has already lost people’s trust,” he said.