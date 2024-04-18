Volunteers from 29th Division Resign in Support of Jagan Mohan Reddy Government

In a significant turn of events, 27 volunteers from the 29th division have voluntarily resigned from their positions in support of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. The announcement was made at the camp office by Deputy Chief Minister Sriram Nagar and MLA Alla Nani.

During the announcement, Alla Nani emphasized the importance of volunteers as liaisons and servants who work towards the welfare of the government and the people. He criticized the Chandrababu alliance for allegedly making baseless accusations to undermine the welfare efforts of the government.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was praised for his support towards the volunteers, reiterated his commitment to reforming the volunteer system for the betterment of their lives once he takes office as the Chief Minister. Alla Nani assured that the reforms will bring unexpected improvements to the lives of the volunteers.

The resignations come as a show of solidarity towards the new government and its agenda for inclusive growth and development. The volunteers' dedication and courage in supporting the government have not gone unnoticed, and their sacrifice is recognized as a valuable contribution towards the welfare of the people.