Volunteers should not interfere in politics and limit to public service: Chandrababu

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu responded to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's comments on the volunteer system during a media interaction and stated that volunteers should not interfere in politics and that their services should be limited to public service.

Naidu expressed concerns about the collection of personal information of the public and said it is a threat to people's privacy. He said that they will consider utilising the services of volunteers solely for public service purposes if TDP comes to power.

Meanwhile, responding to comments about the party's alliance with the BJP during a media interaction, Naidu stated that there is no need to respond to what someone had said.

Further, Chandrababu Naidu said that there for the withdrawal of Rs. 500 notes so that the elections would be held transparently. He said that TDP will bring power reforms after coming to power to make AP's electricity policy an ideal model for the country.